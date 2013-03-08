Here's Why Facebook Completely Changed Its Core Feature Today [CHART]

Facebook is announcing a major redesign of one of its core features, News Feed.



It’s making the News Feed easier to navigate and sort, and a much more visual experience overall.

Now, there will be a Photo Feed, for example, that only shows photos.

Part of the reason the News Feed is being completely reworked is because of the types of content Facebook users consume on their feeds.

In November 2011, about 20% of all News Feed stories were photos.

Today, 50% of News Feed content is photos.

“Photos have become a very big part of your experience on Facebook as we’re all carrying around little cameras in our pockets,” a Facebook executive explained during today’s announcement. “We’ve tried different versions of a photo feed in the past, but never one that’s as vibrant and immersive as the one you see today.”

Here’s a chart Facebook showed this morning to show how important photos have become:

Photo: Facebook / Business Insider

