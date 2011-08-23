Here's Why Everyone's Going Crazy For A $99.99 TouchPad

This post is reprinted from This Is My Next.



HP’s decision late last week to slash its discontinued TouchPads to $99.99 and $149.99, respectively, drove consumers into a chaotic buying frenzy usually reserved for new iPhones, iPads, video game consoles, and impossible-to-find holiday gifts. Long lines of people were reported this weekend at Best Buys and other big boxes across North America — many of whom were turned away for lack of stock — and online retailers watched their supplies vanish in mere minutes. We’d even heard rumours that HP beefed up its IT staff to handle unprecedented server load. Considering that Best Buy allegedly couldn’t figure out to do with a quarter million unsold TouchPads just a week ago, the response to this fire sale has been nothing short of astonishing.

