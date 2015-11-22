Here's why everyone is tweeting 'Meow, I <3 catfacts' to Edward Snowden

Olivia Chang
Photo by The Guardian via Getty Images

Twitter users are catching onto a new trend of tweeting “Meow, I <3 catfacts" to Edward Snowden.

But instead of being a feline obsession, it’s a lesson in online privacy.

A privacy advocate and coder has taken to spamming unfortunate users who have shared private information such as their mobile phone number on Twitter with cat facts. The only way to stop the spam is to tweet “Meow, I <3 catfacts @Snowden".

He says that the “main cause is to spread awareness of operational security”.

“When people tweet pictures of their drivers licenses or debit cards, they usually understand their mistake upon someone retweeting it. When they tweet their phone number, they think nothing of it,” he told The Verge.

Here’s a look at the experiences of some Twitter users.

Users will found themselves being spammed by cat facts and news if they share their mobile phone number in tweets.

Cat-related facts and information are then frequently sent to the user’s mobile number with the help of a free messaging service.

The only way users can rid themselves of the spam is to tweet “Meow, I <3 catfacts" at privacy advocate, Edward Snowden.

