Here's Why Everyone Freaked Out About China Today

Chinese stocks were absolutely hammered overnight, with the CSI 300 down nearly 5%. One explanation for the sudden change of heart is that the Conference Board massively downgraded their previous estimate of April’s China Leading Indicator today.



They originally reported, on June 15th, that their leading indicator index for China rose 1.7% in April…. yet today they slashed that figure down to merely 0.3%, which is well below March’s 1.2% gain. It’s also massively lower than the 3.3% growth rate recorded for the six-month period form October 2009 to April 2010.

Conference Board:

The LEI for China was previously reported to have increased 1.7 per cent in April but has been revised to correct a calculation error: the Total Floor Space Started component contributed a negative value, minus 0.1 per cent in April, rather than a positive 1.3 per cent as originally reported. The correction has produced a lower value and monthly change in the LEI, but does not affect the outlook or the historical cyclical behaviour of the index. Only the values of the April LEI for China itself and the Total Floor Space Started component have changed.

Said Bill Adams, resident economist for The Conference Board China centre in Beijing: “The rising trend of the LEI has been moderating since the middle of last year, suggesting there is no strong basis for assuming accelerating growth. The majority of LEI components have been increasing, but consumer expectations fell in April and new export orders have been weakening for most of the previous six months.”

April argues that Chinese growth may be sputtering out, even if not collapsing. But given the rapid growth markets have become used to from China, and the employment needs of China’s domestic economy, slow growth is the equivalent of a U.S. recession for China.

Nobody wants this growth trend to flatten:

See the Conference Board’s full release below for more:

