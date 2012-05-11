Here's Why Mike Huckabee Is The Perfect VP Pick For Middle America

Evangelical conservatives are pushing strongly for former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to be Mitt Romney’s running mate in the upcoming election.



Maybe it is his experience in Arkansas, his folksy charm, or the fact that he occasionally enjoys the odd fried squirrel and loves Chuck Norris.

Watch the video to see why Huck will make an awesome veep:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

