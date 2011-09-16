EUROTARP? Here's What You Need To Know About The Hot New Idea To Save The Euro

Reports are swirling that the European Central Bank and the European Financial Stability Facility could mimic TARP in order to restore confidence in the eurozone banking sector and ease the region out of the sovereign debt crisis.



Three years ago the U.S. government implemented Troubled Asset Relief Fund (TARP) originally with the intention to buy toxic assets from troubled American banks.

In its eurozone flavour, this plan would allow the EFSF to recapitalize banks in order to secure their survival regardless of a sovereign default.

A J.P. Morgan investor note published last week explains how such a system might work:

The initial focus of US TARP was to purchase “toxic” securities from bank balance sheets (i.e. targeting the asset side of the balance sheets) but with time of the essence the objective quickly shifted towards bolstering capital (the right side of the balance sheet), a goal that could be accomplished much faster. Europe may want to contemplate a similar shift — instead of devoting the EFSF towards sovereign bailouts and secondary market bond purchases, the money should go towards overcapitalizing bank balance sheets and removing all doubt from the market place.

By adopting such a policy in the eurozone, EU policymakers could effectively mitigate the rising costs of debt in Spain and Italy and calm investor fears that the EFSF will not have the capability or time to support failing sovereigns.

Banks would find it much easier to sell debt if investors no longer doubted equity strength…There is the question of whether the EFSF is even large enough to bolster all the region’s banks but it can start first at the top and adopt a TARP-like strategy (i.e. force the biggest institutions to take capital first to help calm markets).

Spain and Italy’s borrowing costs are spiking once again despite the ECB’s efforts to curb bond yields through bond-buying. This plan could take centre stage at a conference of EU financial ministers and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner in Wroclaw, Poland tomorrow.

If eurozone officials think such a plan would be successful at calming markets, this could form the basis of a new endgame for addressing the sovereign debt crisis.

According to Reuters, Geithner will also reportedly suggest leveraging the EFSF — much along the lines of the TALF program the U.S. used in order to bolster public money with central bank money.

“It could help those countries where the sovereign bond market is still curable,” said a euro zone official cited by that Reuters report.

By letting private investors invest alongside public money, such leveraging could expand the resources available to the EFSF to bolster banks or buy bonds past the $611 billion the fund already has at its disposal. Analysts have repeatedly commented that this sum is too small to prevent contagion from spreading across the eurozone.

Both plans require significant political will, however, as they rest on approval of the July 21 agreement to expand the powers of the EFSF. A TARP-like program would also require EU leaders to admit that European banks are not properly capitalised, which — without a viable plan — could send the market into freefall. At this point, this all feels very hopeful, rather than something that is imminent.

