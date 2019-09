Witness: The front page of German newspaper Bild, which normally would be filled with European disaster stories, and sneering facts about Greek pensions. For now though, it’s all World Cup, World Cup, and more World Cup. Little things like the health of German and Austrian banks will just have to wait.



