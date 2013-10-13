One Look At These Emails, And You'll See Why Republicans Let Ted Cruz Lead Them Off A Cliff

Yesterday afternoon, I wrote that Ted Cruz must be living on another planet, since he thinks his politically disastrous government shutdown over Obamacare has actually been a rousing success.

That article has generated a lot of interesting mail, which I’m about to share with you.

But bear in mind, as you read these letters: When I get mail like this, I laugh and I get fodder for an easy post. When Republican members of Congress get mail like this, they get scared.

The people whose letters I’m printing below are literally the people Republicans depend on to re-elect them to Congress. Keeping these people happy is their job — which is why the Republican Party has become so inept and crazy.

Jim Kennedy says I’m a “low information voter” in league with “the black racists”:

Senator Cruz is right on. I am one of those “crazy people” the liberal left does not like, being former Marine, a supporter of Tea Party, college graduate, member of NRA, member of Sons of Confederate Veterans. It is you low information voters and the black racists that hate us conservatives. Watch out in 2014!

William Neisser found me on Facebook and sent this frank message:

do you really believe the crap coming out of your mouth so 2 million people who think this Obama care isn’t good are wrong and living on another planet wow. life for you must be hard when did it become American to make people eat there vegetables. everyone has something to say but please stop talking your breath stinks like the crap you write come back to reality like the 2 million that are wrong an don’t like Obama’s health care academy for idiots thank you again yours truly screwed middle class living on another planet oh an have a great day

Don Dierdorff is another Facebook correspondent with some opinions on “Oblamercare”:

You’re the lemming living on another planet, Josh. If Oblamercare was really “all that,” why are the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Whorehouse Harry Reid exempt from the monstrosity? You are really full of shit.

JR Henry is under the misimpression that Republicans regained control of the House in 2012, but I can’t argue with his claim that my wife doesn’t care about my opinions:

Why the hell don’t you do the rest of us a favour and wake up. No one, probably not even your wife, cares about your personal opinion. The Republicans didn’t lose the election, Mitt Romney did by not knowing when to keep his mouth shut; the Republicans actually took over the House. Learn how to do a little maths — and for Christ’s sakes, read the Constitution. If you decide to respond to this email your facts had better be 100-per cent correct.

Jacob van Rijs has a bone to pick with “mindless big city voters”:

I disagree, he lives right with me on the same planet, if you would go thru the trouble of being a real journalist you would have already figured out that most of America ( except for WashingtonDC and the mindless big city voters) are right there with him!

Paul Erck calls me out for being a “ME MONSTER”, and says the share of Americans who are moochers has risen from 47% to 48%:

I read your article on Ted Cruz. How misinformed can a person be? You have to understand that no matter what, 48% of America is going to agree with Obama and want his policies, because they’re sucking off the entitlement teet, and have no skin in the game, so they don’t count for anything, they’re completely out of the equation. That leaves only 52% of America that actually counts, I guarantee that 80 to 90% of those individuals want to see Obamacare defunded. These facts make your article invalid. Bottom line, think about it, do you really think America has room to add another 20% to the budget for healthcare subsidies? What planet are you on? I guess you’re on the same planet as the 48% who doesn’t care about fiscal responsibility let alone the welfare of the rest of the nation. You are a ME MONSTER, FEED ME GOVERNMENT!

Rick Zieser thinks I should become an entertainment reporter, and pulls out that classic insult, “your knowledge of economics shows your lack of economic knowledge”:

Please quit writing articles about people and subjects you evidently know very little about. When you write a headline line “Ted Cruz is living on another planet” it clearly shows your bias. Also your knowledge of economics shows your lack of economic knowledge. Let me guess, I’ll bet money you have never run a business before and all of your experience comes from academia. Your articles are much more suited to the entertainment or life sections. Please stick to something that you would be good at.

Jacob Stuenkel is just generally upset:

I understand many people are angry at Ted Cruz but to suppose this man lives in a fantasy land is treat a Senator like he is a child. That is a disserve, and if someone did said that about Obama, people would probably call them a racist. Your article could have been Ted Cruz is “Missing something” and that is he forgets to acknowledge his own bad polling numbers. But he is not Living on another planet. Maybe you were the one who was “Missing Something”. But I would never accuse you of living on another planet.

Peter Klein says I’m about to get what’s coming to me:

I really like it when a left wing Democrat like you is giving advice to the Republicans. I have to wonder how does it feel, having supported and voted for Obama and his economy destroying policies and a doubling of the national debt under his reign will result in your loss of social security and Medicare benefits in your old age. I personally think it’s very fitting that you should be the victim of his policies.

These people are idiots. But if you’re a Republican elected official, they’re your idiots.

