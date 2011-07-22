An Insider Pulls Back The Curtain On Condé's Digital Crises

Turning Condé Nast’s digital department into a solid revenue stream is one of the company’s biggest initiatives.



Upper management tapped Scott Dadich, the brains behind Wired‘s iPad app, to lead all the magazine brands into the iPad-loving future.

According to Wednesday’s New York Observer story, his efforts have been a modest success… and found resentment in the ranks.

After talking to an insider, we believe there are two separate issues facing the company’s move into the digital sphere.

One, Dadich is much more of a print guy than Condé wants to believe. He is an amazing, perhaps even visionary designer, but not an expert in digital design.

Dadich is best regarded for his work developing the Wired iPad app. It’s widely said that he developed the app with an assist from Adobe.

But our source tells us that Adobe’s team actually played a much bigger role in developing the Wired iPad app than it has been credited.

In fact, as the NYO story says, Adobe at one point asked Condé if it could work with a different point person, someone who was better versed in interactive design.

Our insider believes that while “there was a real collaboration between his team and Adobe” and “he really oversaw the design,” Adobe handled the technical details.

The lack of tech savvy is frustrating for the rank and file digital teams Dadich oversees. He might be the best designer at 4 Times Square, but he’s not the best digital designer.

The other issue is the additional work that creating apps makes. As the NYO reports, “Some sources say art departments at titles like Vanity Fair, Glamour, GQ and Allure have had to give up their coveted down weeks between issues – time they once spent visiting museums and dreaming up gorgeous new layouts – in favour of working late on weeknights and weekends to produce pages in Adobe.”

While it might seem as though that would also create resentment toward Dadich, our insider doesn’t believe that is the case. The web teams aren’t holding him responsible. Instead, they feel as though upper management needs to invest in more personnel to help the digital efforts.

