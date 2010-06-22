Here's Why Chinese Stock Markets Remain A State-Controlled Facade

Yes we know, there’s no such thing as a perfectly free market. There are degrees of freedom, however.



The chart below from Goldman shows how Chinese stock markets have some of the lowest free floats around. This is because the vast majority of shares for companies listed on Chinese stock markets remain state-owned.

Goldman:

Even after the enactment of the non-tradable share reform in 2005, the free- float ratio of China A shares remains the lowest in Asia (Exhibit 27).

The State-owned Asset and Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) is the government entity charged with holding and administering the large state-owned positions. These shares were classified as non-tradable until 2005, when the non-tradable share reform gave share dividends to free-float shareholders in exchange for making the government-held shares tradable (but with certain constraints). Over time, we believe that the SASAC will continue to sell down these holdings on the margin, while keeping the bulk of the shares.

Thus the control and ownership that U.S. share ownership represents is completely different than what Chinese share ownership represents. Simply put, Chinese shares don’t translate into effective ownership of their underlying companies.

It’s not a new issue, but a reminder is in order given that emerging markets uber bulls these days are goading major institutional funds into allocating vast amounts of pension wealth into foreign markets. You can’t treat emerging markets anything like you treat developing ones, because they usually lack developed markets’ (yes, imperfect) checks and balances.

