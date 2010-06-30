Here's Why Chinese Oil Demand Could Spike WAY Faster Than Anyone Is Expecting

Oil industry participants have no choice but to be obsessed with Chinese demand, which is expected to rise steadily as far as the eye can see, potentially driving prices much higher, as the world struggles to find adequate supply.



Of course, questions about volume remain.

In a guest post at EconBrowser, Steven Kopits of Douglas-Westwood argues that growth projections for Chinese oil demand are incorrectly subdued.

The reason? Oil demand isn’t linear with GDP growth. The big spike comes in the early days of rapid development, when the population really gets into cars.

Here’s the chart that tells the story. It compares the EIA’s projections for demand growth, with what Chinese oil demand growth if it followed the Japanese growth curve and the Korean growth curve. The bottom line: if China looks anything like Korea or Japan did during their go-go years, demand will come on MUCH faster than people are antciipating.

