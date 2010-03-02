Here's What You Need To Know About The Greece-Like Riots Exploding In California

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8be6fa7f8b9a1143140100/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="berkeley riot" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

California has something new in common with Greece: citizens are taking to the streets to protest draconian budget cuts, which are the only thing keeping their government from default.Governor Schwarzenegger imposed massive budget cuts last year to close a $60 billion deficit. But this year’s budget already has a new, $20 billion gap.



Arnold is playing hardball, hoping D.C. will cave and give him a bailout. In the meantime, the riots are turning hot and violent at UC Berkeley.

Photo: Protesters at UC Berkeley (Anne Marie Schuler, Daily Cal)

[slide

permalink=”background-what-was-cut-in-2009-2010-1″

title=”Background: What Was Cut In 2009-2010″

content=”Last year California ranked worst for state budget gaps.

Cuts to fill the $60 billion gap included:

reduced funding for the Healthy Families program

eliminated coverage of dental, vision, and other services of Medicaid

reduced funding for day care for the elderly and disabled

reduced school aid, prompting state universities to increase tuition by 32%

cut or reduced programs for literacy, special needs education, and K-12 education

imposed furloughs and pay cuts for some state employees, as well as a hiring freeze

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/c8b9b9144ab2be4957008300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”whats-getting-axed-in-2011-medi-cal-2″

title=”What’s Getting Axed In 2011: Medi-Cal”

content=”The Governor proposes cuts of $1.1 billion from Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program. These include:

increasing payments and reducing services ($917 million)

eliminating eligibility for recent immigrants ($118 million)

eliminating day care for elderly and disabled ($104 million)

If the White House does not provide additional funding, the Governor proposes further cuts. These include (UPDATE: Most of these cuts have now been proposed):



reducing eligibility to the minimum allowed under federal law ($532 million)

Source: California Budget Project“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bec617f8b9aa842df0600/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”axed-health-benefits-for-children-3″

title=”AXED: Health benefits for children”

content=”Proposed cuts include:

limiting eligibility for Health Families to children in families with incomes up to 200 per cent of the poverty line ($63.9 million)

increasing premiums and eliminating vision benefits ($21.7 million)

If the bailout fails, further cuts include (UPDATE: Most of these cuts have now been proposed):

terminating the Health Families program ($532 million)

Source: California Budget Project

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8beccd7f8b9a8b59ec0300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”axed-an-employment-program-for-poor-families-4″

title=”AXED: An employment program for poor families”

content=”Proposed cuts include:

reducing CalWORKs grants by 15.7 per cent ($68.9 million)

eliminating benefits for recent immigrants ($22.5 million)

If the bailout fails, further cuts include (UPDATE: Most of these cuts have now been proposed):

terminating CalWORKs Program ($1.044 billion)

Photo: Protesters placed shoes outside the Capitol to protest CalWORKs budget cuts in 2009.

Source: California Budget Project“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bed737f8b9a5343ba0600/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”axed-in-home-care-for-the-elderly-5″

title=”AXED: In-home care for the elderly”

content=”Proposed cuts include:

instituting minimum wage for In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) workers ($271.8 million)

limiting IHSS services to the extremely low-functioning ($650.8 million)

If the bailout fails, further cuts include (UPDATE: Most of these cuts have now been proposed):

terminating the IHSS program ($495 million).

Source: California Budget Project“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bee947f8b9ab43a320900/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”axed-state-employees-6″

title=”AXED: State Employees”

content=”Proposed cuts include:

reducing state workers’ pay by 5 per cent ($529.6 million)

reducing state pensions ($405.8 million)

issuing an executive order requiring state departments to reduce personnel costs by 5 per cent ($449.6 million)

providing cheaper health insurance ($152.8 million)

If the bailout fails, further cuts include (UPDATE: Most of these cuts have now been proposed):

reducing state workers’ pay by another 5 per cent ($508 million)

Source: California Budget Project“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bf06c7f8b9ab83b130600/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”axed-education-7″

title=”AXED: Education”

content=”Proposed cuts include:

reducing funding for school district central administration ($1.2 billion)

reducing funding for K-3 class size reduction ($550 million)

shifting some school administrative work to the private sector ($300 million)

If the bailout fails, further cuts include (UPDATE: Most of these cuts have now been proposed):

eliminating funding for enrollment growth at state universities ($111.9 million)

Source: California Budget Project“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bf0f77f8b9ab644cb0000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

And more

permalink=”and-more-8″

title=”And more”

content=”The Governor proposes other major cuts for 2011, including:

reducing California’s supplemental social security payments ($177.8 million)

reducing child care funding ($122.9 million)

terminating the Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants ($107.3 million)

terminating the California Food Assistance Program ($56.2 million)

And if the bailout fails (UPDATE: Most of these cuts have now been proposed):

eliminating non-court required rehab programs and increasing the number of parolees assigned to each parole officer ($280 million)

reducing funding for trial court ($100 million)

eliminate funding for a foster kids program ($36 million)

Source: California Budget Project“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bf1787f8b9a733c700200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”californians-react-a-protest-turns-violent-in-berkeley-9″

title=”Californians React: A protest turns violent in Berkeley”

content=”On February 26, crowds gathered at UC Berkeley to promote the upcoming state-wide protest of budget cuts, but the rally turned violent. Riot police were dispatched to contain the angry mob (see footage, courtesy of The Daily Californian).

Riots also occurred last fall, when UC students protested a 32% tuition hike.

Photo: Protesters at UC Berkeley (Anne Marie Schuler, Daily Cal)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8be6fa7f8b9a1143140100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”nation-wide-rallies-planned-for-march-4-will-they-turn-violent-10″

title=”Nation-wide rallies planned for March 4. Will they turn violent?”

content=”A California coordinating committee is organising a nation-wide day of protest for March 4. Events for California include state-wide rallies, picketing on UC campuses, and a strike at a many colleges and high school.

The Governor will dispatch riot police as needed. If the California bailout doesn’t happen — and the budget cuts increase from $8.6 billion to $15.5 billion — police will be in high demand. Let’s hope they don’t join the protest.

Photo: Police and protesters at UC Berkeley (Tim Maloney, Daily Cal)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bea6c7f8b9aa959c00000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

