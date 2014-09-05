Here's Why Bringing On A New CEO At Campaign Monitor Was A Huge Decision

Campaign Monitor founders Ben Richardson and David Greiner. Image: Supplied.

It’s a huge decision to hand over the reins of a company you’ve built from scratch, Campaign Monitor co-founder Dave Greiner said of appointing Salesforce.com EVP Alex Bard as its new CEO.

Under the arrangement Bard will technically be Greiner and fellow co-founder Ben Richardson’s boss while they’re all in the South Sydney office. But with the co-founders holding a majority on the board and being major shareholders in the company, Bard will also answer to them.

Confusing.

“Technically yes he will be [our boss],” Greiner said, adding, “It’s an interesting dynamic.”

“He’ll also be reporting to us…it’s kind of circular.”

It’s a decision which Greiner said has been about six months in the making.

“It’s such a huge decision but we didn’t rush it,” he said.

“As the company continues to grow it gets harder. There’s a lot of moving parts in a company with 80 people especially as it starts to grow to 100 or 180 people.

“The time was right to get some help especially on the operational side of things. A lot of the execution stuff is better left to someone with that experience.”

The two aren’t about building a public profile, they don’t appear to be chasing glory or power, they rarely take interviews and while they do support Australia’s tech sector with sponsorship and the like, you won’t see the boys on stage discussing the ins and outs of Campaign Monitor.

“Ben and I are super passionate about building software,” Greiner said, adding, “We’re fairly private guys. It’s freeing up our time to do the things that I’m passionate about.”

Also in the works, the company will be opening up a sales and marketing office in San Francisco later this year.

