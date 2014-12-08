Here's Why BPAY Isn't Just For The Big End Of Town: SMEs Can Get A Slice Of The Action Too

Some of Australia’s biggest companies, from the CBA and NAB, to Energy Australia and even local councils, use BPAY because they know it’s the country’s most widely-used method of paying bills. More than 70%* of Australians have used BPAY in the past 12 months, because its an easy online payments solution.

The good news is that BPAY isn’t just for the big end of town, offering payment solutions for small and medium-sized businesses as well.

BPAY is one of the most trusted ways to make a payment. By offering BPAY, businesses can offer their consumers a trusted and popular payment option as well as things consumers look for most when paying a bill: security, ease to use, convenience and reliability.

For businesses, it saves time and money, with easier billing, faster payments and more streamlined reconciliation. That means you can spend less time chasing payments and focus on what matters most: growing your business.

If you have a business where point of sale is not the priority, then BPAY is one of the easiest ways to get customers to pay your invoice.

And the great thing for small business is the range of benefits that BPAY can bring when you’re trying to balance the books. Funds are cleared into your account by the next banking business day and reconciliation is made easier thanks to daily payment files that import easily into your accounts system.

Once a business joins the thousands of Australian companies already offering BPAY they are given a unique Biller Code which can be printed on invoices along with a Customer Reference Number (CRN) that is unique to the customer or invoice to make the reconciliation more straightforward. BPAY is making it even easier for SMEs by offering the option of using a customer’s mobile number as their CRN, so finding out who made a payment is even simpler.

To find out how your business can save time and money and get paid faster, talk to your financial institution about the how to become a BPAY biller or click on this BPAY link for a more detailed explanation of how BPAY can help, including case studies from other small businesses explaining how their bottom line is even better after joining BPAY.

*Based on BPAY Usage and Attitudes survey, 2013

BPAY payments are offered by over 150 BPAY Payer Institutions. Contact your Financial Institution to see if it offers BPAY and to get the Terms and Conditions (T&Cs). This is general advice – before using BPAY please review the T&Cs and consider whether BPAY is appropriate for your personal circumstances.

