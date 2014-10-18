Here's Why Bono Wears Sunglasses All The Time

Bono. Photo: Joe Kohen/ Getty

Bono has finally revealed why he wears those signature sunglasses.

In an interview with British television talk host Graham Norton, Bono admitted he has suffered from glaucoma for the past two decades.

“I have good treatments and I am going to be fine,” he said.

Bono, 54, has previously put the iconic shades down to a sensitivity to the light. This is the first time he has revealed his condition.

Glaucoma is a disease that over time damages the optic nerve of the eye. In some cases, it can result in blindness.

Here’s the clip from The Graham Norton Show on the BBC, when Bono makes his announcement.

