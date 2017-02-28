Here's why Australian graduates rate Google as the best employer

Picture: Getty Images

Google has been voted by Australia’s university graduates as the most desirable employer for the third year in a row.

GradAustralia, an organisation linking graduates with employers, surveyed 14,000 students from 38 universities to create the rankings for the Top 100 Graduate Employers.

The most common responses from students was that Google’s work environment was “positive” and “innovative” and a “fun” place with a work culture more like a “lifestyle”.

Google is known for its perks such nap pods, unlimited gourmet food and onsite massages. Australian graduates also like the “no dress code” and “flexible work hours”.

Another key theme was that the company “valued their employees” with strong staff welfare policies.

One student wrote: “Their whole organisational structure and systems seem oriented towards employee satisfaction and performance.”

Stephanie Borgman, Google’s head of staffing programs for Australia and New Zealand, says the company has many wellness programs to ensure employees are satisfied, have fun and feel healthy.

Students also nominated Google’s commitment to diversity, a key theme of the survey overall, with 74% of students saying this is important to them when choosing an employer.

“When GradAustralia ask graduates and interns why they come to Google, the answer is the impact they can make on a global scale,” says Borgman.

“They want to build technology that helps millions of people live happier and easier lives — products that change the way people access information, do business, learn and connect with one another.”

In the rankings for the Top 100 Graduate Employers, Deloitte came in second followed by PwC then Apple, EY, KPMG, the Commonwealth Bank, Microsoft, he Department of Foreign Affairs and BHP.

