Here's Why Apple Fans Are Rooting For Microsoft In Mobile

We were a bit surprised to hear Apple lover John Gruber say such nice things about Microsoft’s forthcoming Windows Phone 7 software, after he had a chance to play around with it last week.



Not because it’s crap — Microsoft has actually done a nice job, from what we can tell — but because history dictates that an Apple fan would always find a way to point out a flaw in something Microsoft has created, rather than compliment it.

But now it’s obvious why Apple fans are starting to root for a Microsoft comeback: Because Microsoft isn’t the enemy anymore, especially in mobile. Google is the enemy.

Microsoft, once a powerful player in smartphones, has fallen off the bed so hard that it’s going to be a Christmas miracle if it can stand up and walk again, let alone become a market leader.

But Google Android has become a real threat to Apple’s iPhone, now bigger in market share, and even getting many developers who were previously Apple-exclusive to make apps for Android. Even most of the iFund companies — that VC fund from Kleiner Perkins that Steve Jobs announced on stage — are eagerly building Android apps.

Plus, it’s Google and Microsoft who are competing most closely in smartphone business models. They are both offering their platform software to hardware manufacturers and carriers to use as the basis for phones. It’s Google and Microsoft who will be trying to get HTC, Samsung, Motorola, Verizon, AT&T, and other companies excited about their platforms. Apple’s iOS will remain exclusive to Apple, because that’s how Apple does business. But Microsoft and Google will be duking it out for distribution before they even get to competing over consumers.

It’s a big difference from the old days, when “Microsoft” was an evil word to the Apple elite.

But now you may actually start to see them rooting for Microsoft, because Microsoft is one of Apple’s best hopes to neutralize the REAL threat, which is Google.

