Here's Why Apple Didn't Put Siri On The New iPad

Photo: AP

One of the more surprising things about the new iPad was the fact that it did not include Siri, Apple’s voice activated assistant.Apple has heavily promoted Siri for the iPhone. The fact that it dropped it for the iPad was curious.



MG Siegler over at TechCrunch thinks that’s about to change. In a big post on what we can expect from Apple at its big developers conference he drops this nugget:

There have also been whispers about Siri for iPad finally coming. Specifically, I’ve been led to believe it’s more of a UI issue than anything else. After all, Apple is using the technology for the Dictation functionality found on the new iPad. They’ve just been working on what Siri for iPad will look like, I’ve been led to believe.

