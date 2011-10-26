Here's Why Apple Bought 174 Acres Of Land Surrounding Its North Carolina Data centre

Photo: Screenshot

Apple plans to build a solar farm to cover the 170+ acres surrounding its North Carolina data centre, reports the Charlotte Observer.Catawba County has already issued the necessary erosion control permits to let Apple reshape some of the land, making it better suited to housing alternative energy systems.



It seems Apple approached the construction of the solar farm with the same secrecy it uses in developing new products. Scott Millar, chief of the Economic Development Corp. and key player in bringing Apple to North Carolina, didn’t even know about the company’s plans until he saw the erosion control permits.

The Charlotte Observer indicates that neither the town nor county have been asked to approve a building permit yet.

