Here's Why Groupon Should Do The Unthinkable And Turn Down Google's $6 Billion

Groupon CEO Andrew Mason and his top backers, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, stand to increase their personal fortunes by billions and billions of dollars if they accept a $6 billion offer from Google.



Everybody says this is going to happen.

But here are the four reasons these guys should go the “crazy” route and say no…

Because Google’s engineers will ruin Groupon’s human-heavy, wacky sales culture.

Because if Groupon thinks they’ve totally cracked local advertising and they are a network business at scale, then it’s basically eBay, which is a $30 billion company. So why should they sell it for six?

Because six months from now regulators are going to squash the deal anyway, and the confusion will allow Amazon investment LivingSocial to catch up.

Because Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was “crazy” not to sell to Yahoo for $1 billion four years ago.

Ok, that’s all we got. Now meet the soon-to-be Groupon billionaires >>

