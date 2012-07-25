Andreessen Horowitz Delivers Its First Monster Hit

Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz scored its first big hit when VMWare bought Nicira for over a billion dollars. This is a big deal, because Andreessen Horowitz has seen an unprecedented amount of hype and buzz for a VC firm.



Considering it’s only a few years old, and hadn’t delivered any returns to its investors, its rivals were grumbling that the attention was unwarranted. With the Nicira sale, AH has doubled its first funds money, and it still has plenty of investments from that fund. In other words, AH has managed to live up to its own hype.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

