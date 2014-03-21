Here’s Why An Australian Round The World Sailor Thinks They’ve Found The Missing Malaysian Airlines Jet

RAAF dropping data buoys into the Southern Ocean. Channel Seven screen shot

The location of debris spotted in the southern Indian Ocean, in remote open water has convinced a veteran sailor that authorities have found the missing Malaysian Airlines jet.

Round-the-world sailor Ivan Macfadyen told Business Insider he’s convinced the debris spotted 2,500 kilometres off the coast of Perth is the missing plane which seemingly vanished almost two weeks ago.

“In my mind it’s 97% chance it’s the plane, I’m fairly convinced it’s the plane,” he told Business Insider Australia.

“I could be wrong but from my experience I think they’ve found it.”

Having circumnavigated the world’s oceans a number of times Macfadyen, from Newcastle in NSW, said he thinks the 24-metre piece of debris is part of the plane because it’s outside the gyre zone.

A gyre is a large system of rotating currents which can pick up rubbish and spin it north around the world. There are five gyres globally.

“There’s no gyre in the Southern Indian Ocean that far down,” he said.

“Right down there it is totally free and clear ocean, there’s no garbage down there, it’s open water.

“Most of the sizeable garbage comes from cyclones, typhoons or tsunamis.

“Down there in the Southern Ocean where they think the plane is there’s no islands where debris from the shore or the land could float out.”

Macfadyen said the current search location is not in a shipping lane and there isn’t a lot of action that far south, it’s very remote.

“Debris just doesn’t drift down to the southern ocean unless humans take it there,” he said.

