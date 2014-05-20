Here's Why An Australian Entrepreneur Who Sold His Company For $40 Million Wants To Go Back To Work

Stuart Marburg

Stuart Marburg has just turned 40. It has been four years since he sold his company Netspace to internet service provider iinet for $40 million. And he wants to go back to work.

Shouldn’t he be sitting on a beach? Hasn’t he got enough money?

“I guess I really miss going to work every day,” he told Business Insider.

“I’ve got a passion for being involved, in running and growing a business. I’m a hands on type of person and I really enjoy getting into the nitty gritty of building a business.”

Marburg is the new CEO of of the privately-owned Melbourne-based MessageMedia, Australia’s largest business text messaging company. He’s been on the advisory board for a couple of years.

In 1992, Marburg co-founded Netspace, an early internet providers in Australia, which was acquired by iiNet in 2010 for $40 million. He got half that.

“I’ve had four years off and I’ve been lucky enough to have a couple children during that time (he has three aged six and under),” he says.

“I like going to work and doing something that is really exciting and MessageMedia really does that, it helps solve real business problems.”

His goal for MessageMedia, which currently send about 30 million text messages a year, is to hit 200 million messages in the next two to three years.

