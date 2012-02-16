Here's Why Amazon Stopped Selling The iPad In China

Photo: Sander Spolspoel via Flickr

Amazon China has yanked iPads from its inventory at Apple’s request, reports Apple Insider.It turns out this has nothing to do with that legal battle with Proview in China. Apple is the one seeking to stop sales in this instance — the Chinese division of Amazon is simply not an authorised Apple reseller.



A source told Apple Insider that the move was several weeks in the making.

As for the removal of iPads from a popular Chinese retailer called Suning, it remains unclear if that has anything to do with Proview’s case.

