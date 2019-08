Air fresheners may leave your home smelling like flower, but they could have some long term health effects on your body. McKay Jenkins, author of the book “ContamiNation,” explains why you may want to just open up a window instead of filling your lungs with strange chemicals.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.