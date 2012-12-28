Here's Why Adobe Just Bought My Startup For $150 Million

Photo: Business Insider Video

Scott Belskey is the CEO of Behance, a startup that Adobe bought earlier this month for a reported $150 million.Why did the deal happen?



One is from Splat-F’s Dan Frommer, who says this is a smart deal because Behance, a network for creative people, is highly-regarded in the design community.

Adobe makes money — a $833* million profit this past fiscal year on $4.4 billion revenue — selling creative software like Photoshop and Acrobat, and increasingly renting it via its Creative Cloud, which is growing by about 10,000 subscriptions per week. Its long-term goal, therefore, should be being everything to the creative community, from essential software to professional socializing.

Not everything Adobe does is brilliant — far from it. But picking up small but important parts of the modern designer’s toolkit, such as Typekit and Behance, is very smart.

The other is answer is from Q&A site Quora, where Belskey himself offered an answer:

