Here's why a corruption crackdown in China has Lamborghini's Australian sales going nuts

A crackdown on corruption by Chinese President Xi Jinping is boosting Australian Lamborghini sales, which look as though they may triple this year.

The AFR reports Australia’s four Lamborghini dealers have sold 30 cars in the first quarter, compared with just 4 for the same period last year.

“We’re having our best year ever down there,” Lamborghini general manager Andrea Baldi said.

He explained the increase of car sales in Australia is being helped by the austerity measures in China where at the moment spending about $1.6 million on an Italian sports car doesn’t go down too well — especially if people want to avoid attracting unwanted attention.

Lamborghini sales in China are expected to be flat this year. Last year the sports car maker sold 234 cars in China but Baldi said those buyers “are increasingly purchasing them overseas”.

“The trend is now very clear, it will be stable from here. I don’t expect big changes in the next few years,” he said.

There’s more here.

