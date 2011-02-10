Here's Why A 14-Year-Old Built A Company Around WebOS

Teenage developer Connor LaCombe says he chose to build apps on WebOS because it’s easy and fun, unlike the other mobile platforms he has tried.



HP pointed LaCombe out in the audience at its TouchPad unveiling this morning and highlighted Voogle, a Google Voice app he developed.

I had a chance to talk to him after the event ended. He and his family were happy to be there and enjoying the San Francisco sun — they’re from Michigan, which has had a monster winter this year.

LaCombe started building WebOS apps in 2009 and has built three so far. He was drawn to the platform by the first Palm Pre, which he saw and liked. When he decided to give app building a try, he found that the WebOS development platform is based on HTML5 and JavaScript, two technologies he knew from building Web sites.

He tried developing for Android, but said it was “all Java, and no fun.” He’s also starting to learn how to develop apps for Apple’s iOS, but it’s taking some time. Two other members of the company he founded, Kandutech, build apps for iOS and Mac OS X. All five employees are under 17.

What about Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7? “I’m interested in checking it out, because I’ve done a lot with C#.”

That’s Microsoft’s Java-like development language for desktop and Web apps alike. In other words, this kid has some chops. No surprise: he started programming when he was 11 or 12, and hopes to make a living at it after college.

HP called him out to show how easy it is for developers to get started building apps for WebOS.

But ease of development isn’t the only factor that makes a platform: developers also like to reach the most people possible. WebOS is currently trapped in market-share prison — it had only 2% in the last quarter of 2010 — but HP is trying to address that as well by shipping WebOS on new PCs later this year.

