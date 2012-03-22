Here's Why $200 Million Is Cheap For Draw Something

Photo: App Store

Assuming Peter Kafka’s report that Draw Something is generating $250,000 per day in revenue, Zynga is getting a great deal only paying $200 million for OMGPOP.At $250,000 a day, OMGPOP is on an annual revenue run rate of $90 million. That means Zynga only paid 2X revenue, which is a steal.



