Private Company Stock Trading Frenzy: Here's Who's Trading What

SecondMarket, the online marketplace for buying private company stock, just released their 2010 data.



Naturally, Facebook ranks number 1, making up 39% of all pre-IPO completed transactions.

SecondMarket also revealed who’s making all the trades, which industries are the most popular to trade, and which private companies are traded most.

