Private Company Stock Trading Frenzy: Here's Who's Trading What

SecondMarket, the online marketplace for buying private company stock, just released their 2010 data.
Naturally, Facebook ranks number 1, making up 39% of all pre-IPO completed transactions.
SecondMarket also revealed who’s making all the trades, which industries are the most popular to trade, and which private companies are traded most.
Most private companies with traded stock are located in California. Etsy is probably responsible for New York's large share in Brooklyn.
