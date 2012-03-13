BRAND NEW NUMBERS: Here's Who's Footing The Bill For Greece's Default

Photo: Getty Images

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) determined today that Greece’s bond swap has triggered a credit event, topping off eight months of angst since the first announcement that Greece experience the first developed market default in over 60 years.95.7 per cent of investors who hold Greek-law denominated Greek bonds will be forced to exchange them for bonds with 53.5 per cent.



However, the ISDA determined Friday that bondholders who purchased credit default swaps—insurance contracts on Greek bonds—will be able to get some of their money back.

Here are the latest statistics from the Bank for International Settlements on the total claims and exposures each country’s banking system has to Greece.

