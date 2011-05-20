These People Just Got Filthy Rich From The LinkedIn IPO

Ellen Levy and Reid Hoffman both made millions (and billions) of dollars today.

Photo: Ross Mayfield via Flickr

LinkedIn might have gotten screwed out of $130 million, but the early members all did pretty well for themselves.About 30 people became millionaires today, and a few became billionaires.



We looked through the most recent SEC filing to see how much everyone’s shares are worth.

20. Steven Beitzel: ~ $29 million Number of shares pre-offering: 290,000 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $29,000,000 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share 19. Erika Rottenberg (VP, General Counsel & Secretary): ~ $32 million Number of shares pre-offering: 323,275 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $32,327,500 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share 18. David Henke (SVP Operations and Engineering): ~ $34 million Number of shares pre-offering: 336,458 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $33,645,800 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share 17. Agiladevi Ramanathan (Principal DBA): ~ $36 million Number of shares pre-offering: 363,917 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $36,391,700 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share 16. Ian McNish (Principal Systems Architect and member of founding team): $37 million Number of shares pre-offering: 373,000 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $37,300,000 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share 15. Patrick Crane (former VP Marketing): ~ $38 million Number of shares pre-offering: 381,226 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $38,122,600 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share 14. The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc: ~ $43.6 million Number of shares pre-offering: 435,920 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $43,592,000 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share 13. Ellen Levy (VP Strategic Initiatives): ~ $45 million Number of shares pre-offering: 450,000 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $45,000,000 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share Number of shares pre-offering: 498,958 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $49,895,800 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share 11. Yan Pujante (software engineer and member of founding team): ~ $79 million Number of shares pre-offering: 785,250 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $78,525,000 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

10. Goldman, Sachs & Co: ~ $87 Million Number of shares pre-offering: 871,840 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $87,184,000 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share 9. Konstantin Guericke (VP of Marketing): ~ $90 million Number of shares pre-offering: 901,000 per cent of total shares: 1% What they're worth*: $90,100,000 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share 8. Steven Sordello (CFO): ~ $91 million Number of shares pre-offering: 907,327 per cent of total shares: 1% What they're worth*: $90,732,700 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

7. Eric Ly (co-founder and former CTO): ~ $136 million Number of shares pre-offering: 1,365,750 per cent of total shares: 1.5% What they're worth*: $136,575,000 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

6. Jeffrey Weiner (CEO): ~ $203 million Number of shares pre-offering: 2,322,726 per cent of total shares: 2.5% What they're worth*: $203,079,972 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

5. Bain Capital Venture Integral Investors: ~ $370 million Number of shares pre-offering: 3,705,318 per cent of total shares: Less than 1% What they're worth*: $370,531,800 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

4. Bessemer Venture Partners: ~ $458 million Number of shares pre-offering: 4,578,253 per cent of total shares: 5.1% What they're worth*: $457,825,300 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

3. David Sze (Greylock Partners): ~ $1.4 billion Number of shares pre-offering: 14,047,978 per cent of total shares: 15.6% What they're worth*: $1,404,797,800 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

2. Michael Moritz (Sequoia Capital): ~ $1.7 billion Number of shares pre-offering: 16,840,309 per cent of total shares: 18.7% What they're worth*: $1,684,030,900 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

1. Reid Hoffman: ~ $1.9 billion Number of shares pre-offering: 19,066,032 per cent of total shares: 21.2% What they're worth*: $1,906,603,200 *Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

