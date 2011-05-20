These People Just Got Filthy Rich From The LinkedIn IPO

Alyson Shontell
ellen levy reid hoffman linkedinEllen Levy and Reid Hoffman both made millions (and billions) of dollars today.

Photo: Ross Mayfield via Flickr

LinkedIn might have gotten screwed out of $130 million, but the early members all did pretty well for themselves.About 30 people became millionaires today, and a few became billionaires.

We looked through the most recent SEC filing to see how much everyone’s shares are worth.

20. Steven Beitzel: ~ $29 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 290,000

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $29,000,000

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

19. Erika Rottenberg (VP, General Counsel & Secretary): ~ $32 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 323,275

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $32,327,500

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

18. David Henke (SVP Operations and Engineering): ~ $34 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 336,458

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $33,645,800

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

17. Agiladevi Ramanathan (Principal DBA): ~ $36 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 363,917

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $36,391,700

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

16. Ian McNish (Principal Systems Architect and member of founding team): $37 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 373,000

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $37,300,000

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

15. Patrick Crane (former VP Marketing): ~ $38 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 381,226

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $38,122,600

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

14. The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc: ~ $43.6 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 435,920

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $43,592,000

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

13. Ellen Levy (VP Strategic Initiatives): ~ $45 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 450,000

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $45,000,000

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

Number of shares pre-offering: 498,958

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $49,895,800

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

11. Yan Pujante (software engineer and member of founding team): ~ $79 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 785,250

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $78,525,000

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

10. Goldman, Sachs & Co: ~ $87 Million

Number of shares pre-offering: 871,840

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $87,184,000

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

9. Konstantin Guericke (VP of Marketing): ~ $90 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 901,000

per cent of total shares: 1%

What they're worth*: $90,100,000

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

8. Steven Sordello (CFO): ~ $91 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 907,327

per cent of total shares: 1%

What they're worth*: $90,732,700

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

7. Eric Ly (co-founder and former CTO): ~ $136 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 1,365,750

per cent of total shares: 1.5%

What they're worth*: $136,575,000

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

6. Jeffrey Weiner (CEO): ~ $203 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 2,322,726

per cent of total shares: 2.5%

What they're worth*: $203,079,972

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

5. Bain Capital Venture Integral Investors: ~ $370 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 3,705,318

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they're worth*: $370,531,800

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

4. Bessemer Venture Partners: ~ $458 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 4,578,253

per cent of total shares: 5.1%

What they're worth*: $457,825,300

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

3. David Sze (Greylock Partners): ~ $1.4 billion

Number of shares pre-offering: 14,047,978

per cent of total shares: 15.6%

What they're worth*: $1,404,797,800

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

2. Michael Moritz (Sequoia Capital): ~ $1.7 billion

Number of shares pre-offering: 16,840,309

per cent of total shares: 18.7%

What they're worth*: $1,684,030,900

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

1. Reid Hoffman: ~ $1.9 billion

Number of shares pre-offering: 19,066,032

per cent of total shares: 21.2%

What they're worth*: $1,906,603,200

*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share

