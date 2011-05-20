These People Just Got Filthy Rich From The LinkedIn IPO

Photo: Ross Mayfield via Flickr
LinkedIn might have gotten screwed out of $130 million, but the early members all did pretty well for themselves.About 30 people became millionaires today, and a few became billionaires.
We looked through the most recent SEC filing to see how much everyone’s shares are worth.
Number of shares pre-offering: 290,000
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $29,000,000
*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share
Number of shares pre-offering: 323,275
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $32,327,500
Number of shares pre-offering: 336,458
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $33,645,800
Number of shares pre-offering: 363,917
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $36,391,700
Number of shares pre-offering: 373,000
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $37,300,000
Number of shares pre-offering: 381,226
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $38,122,600
Number of shares pre-offering: 435,920
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $43,592,000
Number of shares pre-offering: 450,000
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $45,000,000
Number of shares pre-offering: 498,958
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $49,895,800
Number of shares pre-offering: 785,250
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $78,525,000
Number of shares pre-offering: 871,840
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $87,184,000
Number of shares pre-offering: 901,000
per cent of total shares: 1%
What they're worth*: $90,100,000
Number of shares pre-offering: 907,327
per cent of total shares: 1%
What they're worth*: $90,732,700
Number of shares pre-offering: 1,365,750
per cent of total shares: 1.5%
What they're worth*: $136,575,000
Number of shares pre-offering: 2,322,726
per cent of total shares: 2.5%
What they're worth*: $203,079,972
Number of shares pre-offering: 3,705,318
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they're worth*: $370,531,800
Number of shares pre-offering: 4,578,253
per cent of total shares: 5.1%
What they're worth*: $457,825,300
Number of shares pre-offering: 14,047,978
per cent of total shares: 15.6%
What they're worth*: $1,404,797,800
Number of shares pre-offering: 16,840,309
per cent of total shares: 18.7%
What they're worth*: $1,684,030,900
Number of shares pre-offering: 19,066,032
per cent of total shares: 21.2%
What they're worth*: $1,906,603,200
