Markets Are Going Nowhere, But A Few Big Names Are Getting Slammed

Even with the S&P 500 flat as the market heads toward the close, nine components on the index are off more than 3%. Basic materials are leading the decline on the S&P, off a collective 0.7%. Health care stocks have also been hit, with only 27% in the green. By sector:Basic Materials: Down 0.7%



Financials: Down 0.5%

Telecom: Down 0.5%

Health Care: Down 0.4%

Oil & Gas: Up 0.7%

Consumer Goods: Up 0.3%

Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch continue to sell off as Brean Murphy lowered its target price from $85 to $70. The apparel company has lost nearly half its market value since it announced that some European flagship same-store sales had turned negative. Stocks leading the decline:

Abercrombie & Fitch: Down 13.1%

Marathon Petroleum: Down 6.6%

Valero Energy: Down 6.4%

Tesoro: Down 5.8%

CME Group: Down 5.1%

