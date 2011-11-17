Markets Are Going Nowhere, But A Few Big Names Are Getting Slammed

Photo: AP Photo/Jin Lee
Even with the S&P 500 flat as the market heads toward the close, nine components on the index are off more than 3%. Basic materials are leading the decline on the S&P, off a collective 0.7%. Health care stocks have also been hit, with only 27% in the green. By sector:Basic Materials: Down 0.7%
Financials: Down 0.5%
Telecom: Down 0.5%
Health Care: Down 0.4%
Oil & Gas: Up 0.7%
Consumer Goods: Up 0.3%
Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch continue to sell off as Brean Murphy lowered its target price from $85 to $70. The apparel company has lost nearly half its market value since it announced that some European flagship same-store sales had turned negative. Stocks leading the decline:
Abercrombie & Fitch: Down 13.1%
Marathon Petroleum: Down 6.6%
Valero Energy: Down 6.4%
Tesoro: Down 5.8%
CME Group: Down 5.1%
