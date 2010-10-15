Here's Whoopi Goldberg And Joy Behar Walking Off "The View" Because Bill O'Reilly Said "Muslims Killed Us On 9/11"

Bill O’Reilly’s appearance on “The View” Thursday morning didn’t go as smoothly as the Fox News Channel anchor’s recent love-hate chats with “The Daily Show’s” Jon Stewart.



Following a heated discussion about President Barack Obama’s approval ratings in the context of the “Ground Zero Mosque,” which the conservative O’Reilly called “inappropriate,” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar walked off the set.

The breaking point came when O’Reilly proclaimed, “Muslims killed us on 9/11.” To which Goldberg shouted: “Oh my God! That is such bullsh*t!”

Behar then said: “I’m outraged by that statement.” And that was that.

Watch the clip below:



