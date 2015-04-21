Here's who won this year's Pulitzer Prizes

Journalism’s most prestigious prize, the Pulitzer, was awarded today to publications and individuals for their outstanding work across 21 different categories, including breaking news, national, and international reporting.

Among the winners were the Wall Street Journal staff for for excellence in investigative reporting, Diana Marcum of the Los Angeles Times for excellence in feature writing, and Zachary R. Mider of Bloomberg News for excellence in explanatory writing.

And here are the winners with the citations from Pulitzer:

Public Service: The Post and Courier, Charleston, SC

“Awarded to The Post and Courier, Charleston, SC, for “Till Death Do Us Part,” a riveting series that probed why South Carolina is among the deadliest states in the union for women and put the issue of what to do about it on the state’s agenda.”

Breaking News Reporting: The Seattle Times Staff

“Awarded to The Seattle Times Staff for its digital account of a landslide that killed 43 people and the impressive follow-up reporting that explored whether the calamity could have been avoided.”

Investigative Reporting: Eric Lipton of The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal Staff

“Awarded to Eric Lipton of The New York Times for reporting that showed how the influence of lobbyists can sway congressional leaders and state attorneys general, slanting justice toward the wealthy and connected.

Awarded to the The Wall Street Journal Staff for “Medicare Unmasked,” a pioneering project that gave Americans unprecedented access to previously confidential data on the motivations and practices of their health care providers.”

Explanatory Reporting: Zachary R. Mider of Bloomberg News

“Awarded to Zachary R. Mider of Bloomberg News for a painstaking, clear and entertaining explanation of how so many U.S. corporations dodge taxes and why lawmakers and regulators have a hard time stopping them.”

Local Reporting: Rob Kuznia, Rebecca Kimitch and Frank Suraci of the Daily Breeze, Torrance, CA

“Awarded to Rob Kuznia, Rebecca Kimitch and Frank Suraci of the Daily Breeze, Torrance, CA, for their inquiry into widespread corruption in a small, cash-strapped school district, including impressive use of the paper’s website.”

National Reporting: Carol D. Leonnig of The Washington Post



“Awarded to Carol D. Leonnig of The Washington Post for her smart, persistent coverage of the Secret Service, its security lapses and the ways in which the agency neglected its vital task: the protection of the President of the United States.”

International Reporting: The New York Times Staff

“Awarded to the The New York Times Staff for courageous front-line reporting and vivid human stories on Ebola in Africa, engaging the public with the scope and details of the outbreak while holding authorities accountable.”

Feature Writing: Diana Marcum of the Los Angeles Times

“Awarded to Diana Marcum of the Los Angeles Timesfor her dispatches from California’s Central Valley offering nuanced portraits of lives affected by the state’s drought, bringing an original and empathic perspective to the story.”

Commentary: Lisa Falkenberg of the Houston Chronicle

“Awarded to Lisa Falkenberg of the Houston Chronicle for vividly-written, groundbreaking columns about grand jury abuses that led to a wrongful conviction and other egregious problems in the legal and immigration systems.”

Criticism: Mary McNamara of the Los Angeles Times

“Awarded to Mary McNamara of the Los Angeles Times for savvy criticism that uses shrewdness, humour and an insider’s view to show how both subtle and seismic shifts in the cultural landscape affect television.”

Editorial Writing: Kathleen Kingsbury of The Boston Globe

“Awarded to Kathleen Kingsbury of The Boston Globe for taking readers on a tour of restaurant workers’ bank accounts to expose the real price of inexpensive menu items and the human costs of income inequality.”

Breaking News Photography: St. Louis Post-Dispatch Photography Staff

“Awarded to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Photography Staff for powerful images of the despair and anger in Ferguson, MO, stunning photojournalism that served the community while informing the country.”

Editorial Cartooning: Adam Zyglis of The Buffalo News

“Awarded to Adam Zyglis of The Buffalo News, who used strong images to connect with readers while conveying layers of meaning in a few words.”

Feature Photography: Daniel Berehulak, freelance photographer, The New York Times

“Awarded to Daniel Berehulak, freelance photographer, The New York Times, for his gripping, courageous photographs of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.”

