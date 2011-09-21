Now Here's Who Will Get Crushed If Italy Goes Bust

last night, with a negative outlook.
It cited the country’s weak economy driven by the government’s austerity measures, its debt, and a fragile governing coalition as the main causes for the downgrade.
With contagion fears rising, prime minister Silvio Berlusconi pushing austerity measures, and lowered GDP projections of 0.6% in 2011, Italy is looking sick too.
Sure it isn’t as bad as Greece, but the country needs major changes to its fiscal policy if it is to survive.
Italian government debt is at $2.2 trillion or about 120% of GDP. The government owes almost $37,000 for everyone in its country.
Source: Reuters
