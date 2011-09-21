Now Here's Who Will Get Crushed If Italy Goes Bust

last night, with a negative outlook.



It cited the country’s weak economy driven by the government’s austerity measures, its debt, and a fragile governing coalition as the main causes for the downgrade.

With contagion fears rising, prime minister Silvio Berlusconi pushing austerity measures, and lowered GDP projections of 0.6% in 2011, Italy is looking sick too.

Sure it isn’t as bad as Greece, but the country needs major changes to its fiscal policy if it is to survive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.