Here's who Wall Street really wishes would run for President

On Thursday Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice spoke at an off the record chat during SALT Las Vegas, the biggest hedge fund conference of the year, and afterward no one in attendance could stop talking about her running for America’s highest office.

SALT is a conference thrown by investment firm SkyBridge Capital. It gathers prominent figures from business and politics. This year’s panelists included Sir Richard Branson, political strategist Karl Rove, former Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel and more.

Rice’s wide-ranging talk, given with former Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel, impressed Wall Street so much that there were attendees lining up to greet her from the green room after it ended (but Rice exited another way).

“I have one goal on my bucket list, and that’s to play golf with Condoleeza at Augusta,” said Craig Miller, a Morgan Stanley Vice President.

Business Insider is told Rice discussed Russia at length, as well as the United State’s relationship with Iran.

And whatever she said, it hit home. Delegates said she was:

A strong presence on stage with common sense ideas.

That she was impressively personable and candid.

She showed an understanding of one of Wall Street’s biggest concerns right now — Putin.

So maybe start writing her some letters, people.

