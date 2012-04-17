Here's Who Owns Apple's Stock

Interesting tid bits on who owns Apple’s stock from hedge fund manager Eric Jackson on Twitter (note that these data are 4 months old.):



Hedge Fund Manager ownership of tech equities as of yesterday (per BBG): $MSFT 4.28%, $AAPL 6.53%, $GOOG 7.18%, $RIMM 10.09%, $YHOO 18.95% — Eric Jackson (@ericjackson) April 17, 2012

Retail ownership of those techs: $RIMM 15%, $MSFT 12.8%, $YHOO 12%, $AAPL 1%, $GOOG 0.5% — Eric Jackson (@ericjackson) April 17, 2012

Retail = “Individual”… Retail ownership of those techs: $RIMM 15%, $MSFT 12.8%, $YHOO 12%, $AAPL 1%, $GOOG 0.5% — Eric Jackson (@ericjackson) April 17, 2012

$AAPL ownership (BBG): Inv Advisor 84.2%, HF Mgr 6.5%, Pension 3.3%, Govt 1.6%, Bank 1.1%, Mut Fund 1%, Individual 1%, , Insurance 0.8% — Eric Jackson (@ericjackson) April 17, 2012

Geographic ownership of $AAPL: US 84.8%, UK 4.1%, Japan 1.7%, Canada 1.7%, Norway 1%, Germany 1%, France 1%, Switzerland 0.9% — Eric Jackson (@ericjackson) April 17, 2012

Top holders of $AAPL (in shares): Fidelity 49M, Vanguard 37M, State Street 35M, Blackrock 25M, T. Rowe 24M, Capital World 16M, JPMorgan 14M — Eric Jackson (@ericjackson) April 17, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.