Here's Who Might Lead The Coalition's Banking Review Next Year

Richard Gluyas over at The Australian has pulled together a list of likely candidates for the Coalition Government’s highly anticipated “root and branch” review of the Australian banking system.

The inquiry is one of the new government’s major priorities, and is expected to look at the level of competition in Australia’s finance sector, as well as the role of local and international regulators.

Gluyas reports that ex-Future Fund chairman David Murray is most likely to be picked to chair the review. Murray was formerly CEO of the Commonwealth Bank and led it through privatisation in the 1990s. He has previously said that he would “consider” chairing the review if asked.

Telstra chairwoman Catherine Livingstone, Business Council of Australia president Tony Shepherd and QBE Insurance chair Belinda Hutchinson are also likely candidates for the top job, according to the Aus, with ex-Treasury deputy secretary Mike Callaghan likely to join the panel as a member.

A draft terms of reference is expected to be released next month, with the final scope of the inquiry to be determined early next year.

The review will deliver an interim report after a year, and a final report in two years.

