Here's Who Made The NSW And Queensland State Of Origin Teams

It’s a week until the first State of Origin game and both sides have been named.

There’s a lot riding on this series for those south of the border. New South Wales haven’t held the trophy for eight years and some Queenslanders are already saying 2014 will be their ninth series win in a row.

So with the sledging already under way here’s who will be representing each state on May 28 at Suncorp stadium.

New South Wales

The Blues will be coached by Laurie Daley.

    1. Jarryd Hayne – Parramatta Eels
    2. Brett Morris – St George Illawarra Dragons
    3. Josh Morris – Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
    4. Michael Jennings – Sydney Roosters
    5. Daniel Tupou – Sydney Roosters
    6. Josh Reynolds – Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
    7. Trent Hodkinson – Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
    8. Aaron Woods – Wests Tigers
    9. Robbie Farah – Wests Tigers
    10. James Tamou – North Queensland Cowboys
    11. Ryan Hoffman – Melbourne Storm
    12. Beau Scott – Newcastle Knights
    13. Paul Gallen – Cronulla Sutherland Sharks (c)

    Interchange:
    14. Trent Merrin – St George Illawarra Dragons
    15. Anthony Watmough – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
    16. Luke Lewis – Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
    17. Tony Williams – Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Queensland

The Maroons will be coached by league legend Mal Meninga.

    1. Billy Slater – Melbourne Storm
    2. Darius Boyd – Newcastle Knights
    3. Greg Inglis – South Sydney Rabbitohs
    4. Justin Hodges – Brisbane Broncos
    5. Brent Tate – North Queensland Cowboys
    6. Johnathan Thurston – North Queensland Cowboys
    7. Cooper Cronk – Melbourne Storm
    8. Matt Scott – North Queensland Cowboys
    9. Cameron Smith (c) – Melbourne Storm
    10. Nate Myles – Gold Coast Titans
    18. Chris McQueen – South Sydney Rabbitohs
    12. Matt Gillett – Brisbane Broncos
    13. Corey Parker – Brisbane Broncos

    Interchange:
    14. Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Sea Eagles
    15. Ben Te’o – South Sydney Rabbitohs
    16. Aidan Guerra – Sydney Roosters
    17. Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders
    19. Will Chambers – Melbourne Storm
    20. Jake Friend – Sydney Roosters

There isn’t a jersey numbering error here – The Queensland side has registered the number 11 jersey to the late Arthur “Artie” Beetson who played for and coached sides in Queensland, New South Wales and Australia for about three decades.

