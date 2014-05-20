Here's Who Made The NSW And Queensland State Of Origin Teams

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

It’s a week until the first State of Origin game and both sides have been named.

There’s a lot riding on this series for those south of the border. New South Wales haven’t held the trophy for eight years and some Queenslanders are already saying 2014 will be their ninth series win in a row.

So with the sledging already under way here’s who will be representing each state on May 28 at Suncorp stadium.

New South Wales

The Blues will be coached by Laurie Daley.

1. Jarryd Hayne – Parramatta Eels

2. Brett Morris – St George Illawarra Dragons

3. Josh Morris – Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

4. Michael Jennings – Sydney Roosters

5. Daniel Tupou – Sydney Roosters

6. Josh Reynolds – Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

7. Trent Hodkinson – Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

8. Aaron Woods – Wests Tigers

9. Robbie Farah – Wests Tigers

10. James Tamou – North Queensland Cowboys

11. Ryan Hoffman – Melbourne Storm

12. Beau Scott – Newcastle Knights

13. Paul Gallen – Cronulla Sutherland Sharks (c) Interchange:

14. Trent Merrin – St George Illawarra Dragons

15. Anthony Watmough – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

16. Luke Lewis – Cronulla Sutherland Sharks

17. Tony Williams – Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Queensland

The Maroons will be coached by league legend Mal Meninga.

1. Billy Slater – Melbourne Storm

2. Darius Boyd – Newcastle Knights

3. Greg Inglis – South Sydney Rabbitohs

4. Justin Hodges – Brisbane Broncos

5. Brent Tate – North Queensland Cowboys

6. Johnathan Thurston – North Queensland Cowboys

7. Cooper Cronk – Melbourne Storm

8. Matt Scott – North Queensland Cowboys

9. Cameron Smith (c) – Melbourne Storm

10. Nate Myles – Gold Coast Titans

18. Chris McQueen – South Sydney Rabbitohs

12. Matt Gillett – Brisbane Broncos

13. Corey Parker – Brisbane Broncos Interchange:

14. Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Sea Eagles

15. Ben Te’o – South Sydney Rabbitohs

16. Aidan Guerra – Sydney Roosters

17. Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders

19. Will Chambers – Melbourne Storm

20. Jake Friend – Sydney Roosters

There isn’t a jersey numbering error here – The Queensland side has registered the number 11 jersey to the late Arthur “Artie” Beetson who played for and coached sides in Queensland, New South Wales and Australia for about three decades.

