Here's Who Made Groupon A Billion-Dollar Company: Single, Educated, Young Women

Groupon recently published a series of charts looking at who uses its service, and the results are striking.



Groupon is one of a vast number of startups offering daily deals on food and services in cities across the country and throughout the world. But Groupon, recently funded at a $1.2 billion valuation, is by far the biggest, so its user base tells us a lot about the state of this space.

What it tells us is that as huge as Groupon is, and as many companies have followed it into the space, this is still a niche market, dominated by the young, the well-educated, and, overwhelmingly, the female.

Group buying services still have very little traction in most segments of the population. For sceptics, that’s perhaps an indication that the model doesn’t have broad appeal after all.

We’re more inclined to say this shows that there’s a lot more room for this industry to grow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.