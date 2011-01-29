The McContent Millionaires: Here's Who Made Bank On The Demand Media IPO

Demand Media, the much-criticised “content farm”, just went public this week, and at last estimate its market cap hovers around $1.8 billion.
We thought this was as good a time as any to dig deeper and find out who made the most money from that IPO. We got that info from Demand Media’s regulatory filings, which detail who the biggest shareholders are and how much shares they hold.
Because we rounded the numbers, and because shareholders are diluted by the IPO and may have sold at different points, the amounts are probably not exact. But we think they’re a good ballpark estimate.
There were a few surprising finds: a huge investment bank, a famous athlete, a supermodel … and a few people missing from the filing, too.
Michael Blend, who runs the (profitable) registrar business, stake makes him $23 million richer (on paper)
Lance Armstrong, his Foundation and his company CS&E together hold about 1,500,000 warrants to buy shares at $6 a piece
MISSING: NV Investments, secretive investor Vivi Nevo's firm, who has been mentioned as a Demand Media investor
MISSING: Byron Reese, Demand's kooky Chief Innovation Officer, who actually invented the content farm model
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.