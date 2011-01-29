The McContent Millionaires: Here's Who Made Bank On The Demand Media IPO

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Demand Media, the much-criticised “content farm”, just went public this week, and at last estimate its market cap hovers around $1.8 billion.

We thought this was as good a time as any to dig deeper and find out who made the most money from that IPO. We got that info from Demand Media’s regulatory filings, which detail who the biggest shareholders are and how much shares they hold.

Because we rounded the numbers, and because shareholders are diluted by the IPO and may have sold at different points, the amounts are probably not exact. But we think they’re a good ballpark estimate.

There were a few surprising finds: a huge investment bank, a famous athlete, a supermodel … and a few people missing from the filing, too.

Oak Investment Partners has the biggest slice, ~$530 million

Spectrum Equity's stake is worth about $350 million

W Capital Partners stake is ~$175 million

Even Goldman Sachs is a shareholder. It owns about $130 million.

Generation Partners stake is a measly ~$88 million

Co-founder and CEO Richard Rosenblatt's stake is worth roughly $150 million

CFO Charles Hilliard: ~$32 million

Co-founder and Head of M&A Shawn Colo: ~$34 million

Larry Fitzgibbon, co-founder and EVP Media & Operations: a lousy ~$6.8 million

Michael Blend, who runs the (profitable) registrar business, stake makes him $23 million richer (on paper)

Joanne Bradford, who recently joined from Yahoo to head up sales, has a stake of ~$3.4 million

Lance Armstrong, his Foundation and his company CS&E together hold about 1,500,000 warrants to buy shares at $6 a piece

Tyra Banks (seriously!) holds another 750,000 warrants

MISSING: NV Investments, secretive investor Vivi Nevo's firm, who has been mentioned as a Demand Media investor

MISSING: Byron Reese, Demand's kooky Chief Innovation Officer, who actually invented the content farm model

