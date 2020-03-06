Here's who Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders might be considering for VP

AP Photo/David J. Phillip Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. shake hands Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, after a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston.

With two septuagenerians battling for the nomination and a fervent ideological battle boiling within the Democratic Party, the eventual nominee’s VP pick could have an impact on the general election, according to political scientists and operatives.

Beyond both being elderly white men, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders can address their respective weaknesses by picking someone who complements them.

Several names kept popping up, particularly Kamala Harris and Stacey Abrams, two of the party’s leading women of colour.

“I’d be surprised if it wasn’t Kamala Harris,” one operative told Insider.

With Super Tuesday setting the inescapable delegate maths in motion, the Democrats will most likely have a septuagenarian white man leading the ticket in November to take on President Donald Trump.

Both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont have a head of steam heading into the convention, and being in their late 70s, political scientists and operatives told Insider that they would be smart to look for a younger running mate.

Beyond that balance, each candidate’s ideology and regional strengths will come into play, with the goal of a strong VP pick being some sort of balance and broad appeal to offer the party and swing voters.

Back in December, Biden gave a revelatory answer into his thought process as a former vice president who may end up picking someone for the position as the eventual nominee.

He went beyond his prior comments about wanting to pick a female running mate – telling a voter he could think of “seven women, off the top of my head” – to push back on some of the conventional wisdom behind building a equilibrated ticket.

“Look, the only thing I know a lot about is the vice presidency,” Biden quipped in response to a question about who he would pick for a running mate during a town hall in Peterborough, N.H.

” … here’s the deal: the days of picking someone to balance the ticket are the days that are basically gone, becuase the responsibility of the president is so immense that no one woman or man can handle the job by themselves,” Biden continued. “They have to be able to delegate, delegate significant responsibilities. Not a joke. And [Obama] did that with me.”

Biden said he had enough of a standing as Obama’s VP that “I could hire and fire, I could pick people throughout the cabinet. I could do exactly as if I were the president, for real.”

That co-dependency, he argued, should trump complementing the nominee tactically for the general election.

Youth, energy, and diversity

Historically, the VP pick isn’t very consequential for the election or the candiates’ chances in their running mate’s home state. But there is a danger of hurting the nominee’s chances with a poor choice.

“The percentage of people who said they wouldn’t support John McCain in 2008 increased markedly in the immediate aftermath of Sarah Palin’s first televised interview,” Hopkins said.

“If they haven’t already, I hope that the Biden campaign will start vettig because the most important thing is to do no harm,” Russell said.

