Here's Who Is Selling All Of That Private Facebook And Twitter Stock

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that most of the stock sold on secondary markets for private companies comes from ex-employees — though we couldn’t really prove that.
But, now we can. At least, according to SecondMarket, a secondary market for shares of private companies. It just released a whole load of statistics about trading of private company shares in 2011.
SecondMarket handled about $600 million in transactions last year across nearly 15,000 accredited investors.
Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one, Facebook was the most demanded private share on SecondMarket, followed by Twitter and FourSquare.
Here’s a list of some of the other highlights the company saw in its 2011 trading year:
Here's another way of looking at it — a GIANT portion of the second market trades were for consumer web and social media shares.
Most of those shares came from ex-employees. Only a little more than 10% came from existing employees, and very few of those shares were sold by investors.
Most of the purchases made on SecondMarket came from institutional investors like hedge funds and family offices — no big venture capital funds.
Interestingly enough, the most-watched company that did not have venture capital funding was Bloomberg.
And here re the winners, according to SecondMarket. These firms invested in the most-watched companies on SecondMarket.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.