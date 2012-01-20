Here's Who Is Selling All Of That Private Facebook And Twitter Stock

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that most of the stock sold on secondary markets for private companies comes from ex-employees — though we couldn’t really prove that.



But, now we can. At least, according to SecondMarket, a secondary market for shares of private companies. It just released a whole load of statistics about trading of private company shares in 2011.

SecondMarket handled about $600 million in transactions last year across nearly 15,000 accredited investors.

Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one, Facebook was the most demanded private share on SecondMarket, followed by Twitter and FourSquare.

Here’s a list of some of the other highlights the company saw in its 2011 trading year:

