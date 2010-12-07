Here's Who Is Kicking Butt In Mobile Ads: Google, Apple, And Millennial

Photo: IDC

Google and Apple, which made big mobile-ad acquisitions during the past year, are currently the two biggest mobile ad companies in the business, according to new estimates from IDC.But the U.S. mobile display ad market is still very fragmented, and no single company has more than 20% of the market, IDC says in a report.



Some highlights:

The mobile display ad market was about $390 million in 2010, according to IDC. Google had 19% share, Apple had 18.8% share, and Millennial Media had 15.4% share.

Apple’s share is particularly impressive because it only started iAds in the second half of the year.

Google is crushing everyone in mobile search advertising, commanding 91.4% of the $487.3 million market, according to IDC. Yahoo had 2% of the market and Microsoft had 1.6% of the market, IDC estimates.

Google’s combined presence in search and display make it by far the biggest player. But it has hardly dominated mobile display advertising, which is why it spend $750 million on AdMob in the first place.

IDC expects the market to reach $1.9 billion in 2011, including search.

Our takeaways:

Google could have a good 2011 as Android continues to take share in the smartphone market, at Apple’s expense. Or Apple could launch the iPhone at Verizon — a Google Android stronghold — and take share there.

Millennial could field some offers in 2011, if other big companies want to get into mobile advertising in a more meaningful way. And lots of people will be looking to see if George Bell can turn things around at JumpTap.

