Here's Who Is Getting Whacked Today

Investors are waking up as they finally see something that’s been a bit unfamiliar for a while: stocks falling hard.

Here’s the biggest losers in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Index this morning:



DJIA:

Caterpillar Inc (CAT): $58.52 / -3.05%

Alcoa Inc (AA): $13.40 / -1.47%

American Express Company (AXP): $40.23 / -1.30%

The travellers Companies Inc (TRV): $52.48 / -1.28%

Boeing Co (BA): $68.97 / -1.23%

S&P:

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX): $6.43 / -17.35%

CONSOL Energy Inc (CNX): $49.34 / -9.18%

KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC): $27.95 / -5.09%

RadioShack Corp (RSH): $21.84 / -4.50%

International Game Technology (IGT): $16.27 / -4.29%

