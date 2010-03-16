Here's Who Is Getting Whacked Today

Investors are waking up as they finally see something that’s been a bit unfamiliar for a while: stocks falling hard.
Here’s the biggest losers in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Index this morning:
DJIA:
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT): $58.52 / -3.05%
- Alcoa Inc (AA): $13.40 / -1.47%
- American Express Company (AXP): $40.23 / -1.30%
- The travellers Companies Inc (TRV): $52.48 / -1.28%
- Boeing Co (BA): $68.97 / -1.23%
S&P:
- Boston Scientific Corp (BSX): $6.43 / -17.35%
- CONSOL Energy Inc (CNX): $49.34 / -9.18%
- KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC): $27.95 / -5.09%
- RadioShack Corp (RSH): $21.84 / -4.50%
- International Game Technology (IGT): $16.27 / -4.29%
