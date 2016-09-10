Here's who holds the world's $US60 trillion in sovereign debt

The world’s governments now have around $US60 trillion in debt which is then sold to investors as bonds.

So who owns this debt?

In a note sent out to clients on Friday, Deutsche Bank chief global economist Torsten Sløk broke down who owns various countries’ debts. One chart breaks down debt ownership for selected developed markets and the other for emerging market countries.

For the US, the largest chunk of government debt is held by US-based non-bank investors followed by the governments of other countries.

Notably, Japan (which has the highest debt to GDP ratio in the world) has the largest chunk of its debt held by its own central bank.

On the emerging market side, China has a huge swath of its debt owned by domestic banks, with the lion’s share controlled by state-owned banks.

Here’s developed countries:

And emerging markets:

