Here's Who Gets VC Money: White People In Their Late 30s

It’s no secret that venture-backed entrepreneurs aren’t the most diverse group on the planet, but now there are numbers to back that up.



CB Insights has published part I of its first Venture Capital Human Capital report, which takes a look at the demographics of founders, based on the founders of 165 startups that have received venture funding in the first half of this year.

Many of the results are fairly intuitive: Asians are vastly overrepresented, white people somewhat overrepresented. Black people are severely underrepresented.

Other results are actually quite surprising. The cliche of brilliant children running startups is even farther off the mark than we would have thought: 67% of founders in the study were 35 or older.

You can check out the whole report here, or read on to see the charts:

WARNING: All breakdowns by city should be viewed skeptically, due to sample size concerns. WARNING: These age brackets are different sizes.

