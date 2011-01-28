Here's Who Gets Rich When LinkedIn IPOs

We don’t know what kind of valuation LinkedIn will get after it IPOs.



But we do know the company has ~$200 million annual revenues. That’s up 200% from a year ago, so a healthy 10X valuation is entirely called for. So figure it’s a $2 billion company, pre-IPO.

That would mean LinkedIn Reid Hoffman’s 21.4% stake is worth $430 million. CEO Jeff Weiner’s is worth $80 million. Sequoia’s stake – bought for $4.7 million – is worth $380 million, Greylock’s $320 million, Bessemer’s, $100 million.

Here’s the cap table from the S-1. More LinkedIn secrets here >>

