Here's Who Did The Coolest Stuff For The iPhone And iPad This Year

- Facebook, which was an early leader on the iPhone, didn't do anything that interesting for the iPhone this year. It added some new features like Places, and it's still a must-have app, but there was no innovation. And there's still no Facebook iPad app, which has created a cottage industry of wannabes.

- Big media companies, which have invested a bunch of money in the iPhone and iPad, but mostly make mediocre apps that all look and work the same. They're fine, but nothing special.

- Microsoft, the biggest software company in the world, hasn't done anything interesting for the iPhone or iPad yet. We don't exactly blame them -- they're still betting the most on Windows, Windows Phone 7, and the Xbox -- but right now, they're missing out on a fast-growing platform. Where's Office 2011 for the iPad, when Apple's iWork Office clone represented the 3 top-grossing iPad apps this year?

- Google finally got its Google Voice and Latitude apps approved for the iPhone, but it seems to be doing its best work for Android. Understandable.